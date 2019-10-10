Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
John Berisford Notice
Berisford John Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 22nd September, aged 75,
at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Loved dearly by Ireane, Catherine and Christopher, as well as the rest of his family and friends, he will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, 17th October at 12.30pm at The Counties Crematorium followed by a memorial service in St. Andrew's Church, Spratton at 1.30pm.
Donations, in John's memory, for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue
Northampton NN3 2JN www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
