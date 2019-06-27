|
|
|
BREWIN Joanne Passed away peacefully at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice on
19th June 2019
aged 55 years.
She will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Wednesday 10th July 2019,
12.30pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor. Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent
to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
