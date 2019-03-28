|
WROUGHTON Joan Edith Passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019,
aged 99 years
Joan was a beloved Mum
to Teresa and in law to Ken and a very much loved Nan and Great Nan.
She is now reunited with
her beloved husband Dennis.
Goodnight Mum, God bless.
We will miss you so much.
Joan's funeral will take place on Wednesday 3rd April at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Roade at 2pm followed by interment
in Roade Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Mum's favourite charity
'Brooke Donkey Sanctuary'
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
