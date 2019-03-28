Home

RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Parish Church
Roade
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Roade Cemetery
Joan Wroughton

Notice Condolences

Joan Wroughton Notice
WROUGHTON Joan Edith Passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019,
aged 99 years
Joan was a beloved Mum
to Teresa and in law to Ken and a very much loved Nan and Great Nan.
She is now reunited with
her beloved husband Dennis.
Goodnight Mum, God bless.
We will miss you so much.
Joan's funeral will take place on Wednesday 3rd April at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Roade at 2pm followed by interment
in Roade Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations if desired for Mum's favourite charity
'Brooke Donkey Sanctuary'
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
