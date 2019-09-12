|
|
|
RICHARDSON Joan 23.06.1934
Sadly passed away on
Friday 30th August 2019.
Will be terribly missed by
Lynda, Catherine & families.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd September at
Nene Valley Crematorium at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019