Pragnell Joan Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 3rd March 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Stan, mum to Michael and Pamela and grandma to Tomas and Alexander.
Now at peace,
she will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 18th March at 11am at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
305 Doddington Road, NN8 2NX.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Kidney Patients Association.
All enquiries to Abington Funeral Services, Tel: 01604 259922
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
