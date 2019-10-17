Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
09:30
The Cathedral of Our Lady & St Thomas
Joan McAllister Notice
McALLISTER
Joan It is with great sadness that
Joan passed away suddenly on
29th September 2019.
A much loved Mother,
Nanny, Great Nanny, Sister,
Sister-in-Law and Auntie.
Already missed very much
by her Family and Friends.
Joan's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 25th October 2019, 9.30am at The Cathedral of Our Lady &
St Thomas followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable
please to Macmillian Cancer Support may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019
