|
|
|
McALLISTER
Joan It is with great sadness that
Joan passed away suddenly on
29th September 2019.
A much loved Mother,
Nanny, Great Nanny, Sister,
Sister-in-Law and Auntie.
Already missed very much
by her Family and Friends.
Joan's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 25th October 2019, 9.30am at The Cathedral of Our Lady &
St Thomas followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable
please to Macmillian Cancer Support may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019