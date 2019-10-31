Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:00
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Luck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Luck

Notice Condolences

Joan Luck Notice
LUCK Joan Betty
(nee Scott) Passed peacefully away on Sunday 13th October 2019 aged 92 at the Crescent Care Home. Beloved wife of Clifford.
Much loved mum to sons Robert and Peter and daughter-in-law Janet.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will be held on Monday 11th November, 2pm at
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for Age UK Northamptonshire
(Charity Number: 1059995), may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -