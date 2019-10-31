|
LUCK Joan Betty
(nee Scott) Passed peacefully away on Sunday 13th October 2019 aged 92 at the Crescent Care Home. Beloved wife of Clifford.
Much loved mum to sons Robert and Peter and daughter-in-law Janet.
Will be sadly missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will be held on Monday 11th November, 2pm at
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for Age UK Northamptonshire
(Charity Number: 1059995), may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 31, 2019