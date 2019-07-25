|
Carr Joan Audrey Passed away on
Sunday 14th July
aged 85 years at Northampton General Hospital.
Loving mother of Michael,
Gillian and families.
A private cremation will take place
on Tuesday, 13th August at 11am followed by a service of thanksgiving
at Kingsley Park Methodist Church
at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Arthritis Research,
Kingsley Park Methodist Church
and Live at Home may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 25, 2019