|
|
|
BROWN Joan Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 14th March 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of Brian and a much loved Mother, Nan, and Great Nan, who will be sadly missed by all her family.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 4th April 2019, 1.15pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More