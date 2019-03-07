|
|
|
Pragnell Joan
Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 3rd March 2019, aged 83 years.
Stan
Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 7th March 2019, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved parents of Michael and Pamela, devoted grandparents of Tomas and Alexander.
So sad for those they leave behind.
Now at peace, together forever.
Joan and Stan's funeral service to take place on Monday 18th March at 11am at Nene Valley Crematorium, 305 Doddington Road, NN8 2NX. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kidney Patients Association. All enquiries to Abington Funeral Services, Tel: 01604 259922
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More