Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
305 Doddington Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan and Stan Pragnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan and Stan Pragnell

Notice Condolences

Joan and Stan Pragnell Notice
Pragnell Joan
Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 3rd March 2019, aged 83 years.

Stan
Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 7th March 2019, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved parents of Michael and Pamela, devoted grandparents of Tomas and Alexander.
So sad for those they leave behind.
Now at peace, together forever.

Joan and Stan's funeral service to take place on Monday 18th March at 11am at Nene Valley Crematorium, 305 Doddington Road, NN8 2NX. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Kidney Patients Association. All enquiries to Abington Funeral Services, Tel: 01604 259922
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.