|
|
|
CAUSON Jenny Passed away peacefully on
27th July 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved mum, nan, sister and friend, now reunited with Reg.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 9th August, 12.30pm
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses and Cynthia Spencer Hospice c/o Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton, NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019