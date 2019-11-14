|
|
|
MURPHY Jennifer Ann Passed away peacefully at home on 8th November 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved wife, mum
and nan to all her family.
Funeral Mass, Friday 29th November
at St. Aidans R.C. Church, Manor Road,
Kingsthorpe 11-30am, interment Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Please wear brighter colours if possible. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Marie Curie
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road,
Northampton, NN1 3ET.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019