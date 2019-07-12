Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Deane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Deane

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Deane Notice
DEANE Jennifer Margaret
(née Dunkley) Passed away peacefully
on 8th July 2019, aged 73.
Widow of Bob Deane, beloved
mother of Matthew and Tracey
and a devoted grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, Weedon on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.