DEANE Jennifer Margaret
(née Dunkley) Passed away peacefully
on 8th July 2019, aged 73.
Widow of Bob Deane, beloved
mother of Matthew and Tracey
and a devoted grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, Weedon on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 12, 2019