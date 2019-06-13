Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:45
uston United Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Taylor

Notice Condolences

Jennie Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Jennie Evelyn Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 26th May 2019. She was well loved by her family and
all who knew her.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Monday 17th June, 11.45am at Duston United Reformed Church. Family flowers only, donations for Duston URC and The Huntington's Disease Association may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.