TAYLOR Jennie Evelyn Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 26th May 2019. She was well loved by her family and
all who knew her.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Monday 17th June, 11.45am at Duston United Reformed Church. Family flowers only, donations for Duston URC and The Huntington's Disease Association may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton. NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
