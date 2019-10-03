|
BOYALL Jeffery Leonard Edward (Jeff) Died at Northampton General Hospital 23rd September 2019, aged 83 years.
Jeff will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at 10.15am followed
by a service at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Alton Street, Northampton at 12.15pm.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Jeff will be for the Worldwide Work or Kingsthorpe Congregation please go
to jw.org and click on "donations"
at the bottom of the homepage.
All inquiries, donations and flowers please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019