Ager Jeffery Herbert Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving Husband of Lilian and
Father of the late Stephen Ager.
Jeff's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 30th August 2.00pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Bethany Homestead, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
