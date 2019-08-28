|
Starsmore Jean Elizabeth Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Milton Keynes Hospital on Monday 19th August, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late John and
Mother of Philip and Michael.
Mother in law of Colleen and Grandmother of Katie,
Sarah and Samuel.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Holy Trinity Church, Old Wolverton, on Wednesday 4th September
at 11.00 am.
By request, no flowers but donations,
if desired, for Milton Keynes Charity Cancer Centre Appeal may be sent to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 28, 2019