|
|
|
SMITH-STANLEY Jean Iris We would like to announce the celebration funeral of Jean Iris Smith-Stanley
and invite Family, Friends and Dancers to attend the service on
Monday 23rd December 2019
at Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Kingsley Park Terrace at 2-15pm
followed by a celebration of Jean's life at Nouvo Restaurant,
104a Abington Street.
We ask you to confirm your
attendance at Nouvo by email [email protected]
We encourage you not to wear black but brighter attire to help
celebrate her colourful life.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
for Cancer Research may be
sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road,
Northampton NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019