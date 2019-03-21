|
ISLIP Jean Ruth Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital
on 11th March 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of Ken for 68 years. Mother to Keith and Gillian
and Nan of Rachel, Cheryl and Becky.
Our last waltz has ended.
Good night darling,
see you in the morning.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 29th March at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 11.00am.
Flowers or donations if desired,
cheques payable to
Leukaemia Research, c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road,
Northampton NN1 3LQ
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
