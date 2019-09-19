Home

HERSEY Jean
(née Smith) On 7th September 2019,
aged 95 years.
Peacefully passed away
after a short illness.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
on Friday 27th September at
The Counties Crematorium at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for
Worldwide Cancer Research
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
