Jean Cox Notice
COX Jean Passed away on
14th February 2019,
aged 90 years

Beloved wife of Ken,
Mother to Lindsay.
Much loved grandmother of
Philip, Adrian and Raymond
and great grandmother of
Emma, Matthew, Ben and Ellis.

Funeral service
Thursday 7th March at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton
11.45am. Family flowers only but donations if desired for
MacMillan Nurses may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton
NN1 3ET. Tel: 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
