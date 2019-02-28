Home

Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
Abington Avenue United Reformed Church
Service
Following Services
The Counties Crematorium
Jean Capell Notice
CAPELL Jean Passed away peacefully on
Monday, 25th February 2019, aged 91 years.

Wife of the late Derek,
Mum to Alan and Jane,
Stuart and Judith, loving Grandma
to James, Sarah and Steve, Chris
and Vicki, Martin and Siobhan.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

The funeral will be held on
Monday, 11th March 2019 at
Abington Avenue United
Reformed Church at 12 noon,
to be followed by cremation at
The Counties Crematorium
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for WaterAid can be
made to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles
Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
