BARRICK Jean Sadly passed away peacefully on the 30th August 2019, aged 74 years. She was much loved by her family and is now reunited with her partner Roy.
The funeral service will take place at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Thursday
19th September 2019 at 1.15pm.
The family invite mourners to the Wheatsheaf Pub, Dallington,
following the service to continue sharing happy memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made directly to Dementia UK in memory of Jean.
Enquiries to The Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Road, Northampton, NN2 7SL Telephone: 01604 714077
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019