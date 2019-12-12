|
|
|
FAULKNER Jayne Passed away peacefully on
2nd December 2019 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice with her family around her, aged 60 years.
Beloved Mum of Adam
and Emma and partner of Roger.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th December at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor 11.45am.
Flowers or donations if desired cheques payable to Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019