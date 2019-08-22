|
Dickens Janis Elizabeth Lynne The Funeral Service for Janis
will be held on Friday 30th August,
10.00am at the Church of All Saints, Pitsford followed by a committal
at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Breast Cancer UK
or Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019