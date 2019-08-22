Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janis Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Dickens

Notice Condolences

Janis Dickens Notice
Dickens Janis Elizabeth Lynne The Funeral Service for Janis
will be held on Friday 30th August,
10.00am at the Church of All Saints, Pitsford followed by a committal
at Milton Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Breast Cancer UK
or Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.