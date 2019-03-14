Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Taylor

Notice Condolences

Janet Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Janet (Jan) of Cogenhoe.
Passed away peacefully in Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 10th March 2019.
Dearly loved Mum of Shirley,
Jo and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 26th March 2019, 11.45am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green,
Northampton NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations www.alastfarewell.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.