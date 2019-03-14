|
TAYLOR Janet (Jan) of Cogenhoe.
Passed away peacefully in Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 10th March 2019.
Dearly loved Mum of Shirley,
Jo and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 26th March 2019, 11.45am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green,
Northampton NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations www.alastfarewell.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
