S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
09:30
The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor
Janet Spear Notice
SPEAR Janet Mary Passed away peacefully on
3rd December 2019 at N.G.H.
aged 73 years.
Beloved Great Nan, Nan, Mum to Kevin, Mark and Matthew and
Partner to Mick, Sister to Phil.
She will be forever missed
but never forgotten.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor 9.30am.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
for Blue Cross Charity c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son Funeral Directors, Grove Road, Northampton,
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
