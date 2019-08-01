Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Earls Barton)
The Village Funeral Home, 34 The Square
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN6 0NA
01604 811129
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Penn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Penn

Notice Condolences

Janet Penn Notice
PENN Janet Passed away peacefully on
23 rd July 2019, aged 81 years.

Much loved mum and sister, now
reunited with her best friend
Richard and daughter Lorraine.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August, 12noon at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough .
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Northamptonshire Health
Charitable Fund (Oncology Dept)

c/o Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton,
NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.