|
|
|
PENN Janet Passed away peacefully on
23 rd July 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved mum and sister, now
reunited with her best friend
Richard and daughter Lorraine.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 15th August, 12noon at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough .
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Northamptonshire Health
Charitable Fund (Oncology Dept)
c/o Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
34 The Square, Earls Barton,
NN6 0NA Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019