Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
09:15
St. Paul's Whitley Bay
Jan Soulsby

SOULSBY Jan
(nee Clark) Of North Tyneside
(formerly Briar Hill, Northampton), aged 62,
passed away peacefully on 15th March after her cancer returned.

Dearly loved mother of David,
mother-in-law to Kirsty,
sister of Alan and Peter,
sister-in-law and auntie, much
loved niece of Leslie and late Nancy.

Service at St. Paul's Whitley Bay on
29th March at 09:15 then followed by Committal at the Benton Cemetery.

Family flowers only but if so desired donations can be left after the service to Maggies (or via the web https://www.justgiving.com/Jan-Soulsby-for-Maggies).
All welcome at St. Paul's after service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
