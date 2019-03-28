|
SOULSBY Jan
(nee Clark) Of North Tyneside
(formerly Briar Hill, Northampton), aged 62,
passed away peacefully on 15th March after her cancer returned.
Dearly loved mother of David,
mother-in-law to Kirsty,
sister of Alan and Peter,
sister-in-law and auntie, much
loved niece of Leslie and late Nancy.
Service at St. Paul's Whitley Bay on
29th March at 09:15 then followed by Committal at the Benton Cemetery.
Family flowers only but if so desired donations can be left after the service to Maggies (or via the web https://www.justgiving.com/Jan-Soulsby-for-Maggies).
All welcome at St. Paul's after service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
