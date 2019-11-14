|
Pirie James Alexander Passed away peacefully on the
7th November 2019, aged 76 years.
Much loved Dad to Louise, Caroline, Tracy, Grant and Rebecca.
Loving Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Reunited with Mum.
Jim's Funeral Service will be held
on Wednesday 27th November
2019, 11.00am at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin
Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019