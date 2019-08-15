Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:00
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
James Kent Notice
Kent James (Jimmy) Sadly passed away 8th August 2019.
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend.
Jimmy's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 6th September, 2.00pm
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Prostate Cancer UK, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019
