Doherty James
(Jimmy Donegal) Aged 74.
Passed away peacefully on
13th February 2019
with all his family around him.
Loving Husband to Hannah, Father to Ann, James, Sue, Joe, Liz and Nick.
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Jimmy's Mortal Remains will be received into the Cathedral of
Our Lady & St Thomas on
Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 5.30pm.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Thursday 28th February at 12.30 pm followed by interment in
Dallington Cemetery. Flowers,
if desired, may be sent please to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
