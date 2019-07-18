Home

B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Northamptonshire
View Map
Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Powell Notice
POWELL Jacqueline Ann Of Brafield-on-the-Green, Northamptonshire, passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on Sunday 7th July 2019,
aged 75 years, after battling
several years of dementia.
The beloved wife, mother and grandmother is survived by her husband John and
her sons Jason and James.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northamptonshire on
Tuesday, 23rd July 2019 at 11.00am. Flowers welcome, donations if desired for Creaton Ward at Northampton General Hospital may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield-on-the-Green,
Northampton NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
