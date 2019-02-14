Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00
Church of St Edmund
Hardingstone
Jacqueline Mawby Notice
MAWBY Jacqueline Anne Passed away peacefully at The Angela Grace Care Home on 3rd February 2019,
aged 86 years.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd February 2019, 10.00am
at the Church of St Edmund, Hardingstone, followed by cremation
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Bright colours can be worn.
Family flowers only and donations for Parkinson's UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
