Dunkley Jacqueline Jackie passed away on
Monday 17th June 2019 in the
presence of her loving family.
Dearly beloved wife of Arnold,
much loved mum to Paula & Ian,
mother-in-law to John & Michelle, loving nan and great nan.
Jackie's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 1st July 2019, 1 pm
at The Church of St Mary the Virgin, Dallington, followed by interment
in Dallington Cemetery.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to The
Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 27, 2019
