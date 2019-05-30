|
|
|
Busby Jackie Passed away peacefully at Cythia Spencer Hospice on the 21st May 2019
aged 76 years.
Jackie was a wonderful wife to Brian,
a lovely Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother too,
she will be sorely missed however will continue to live on in all of our hearts.
Jackie's funeral service will be held at the Crematorium Northampton on the
7th June at 11.45.
Family flowers only please,
if desired donations for
Cynthia Spencer may be given.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More