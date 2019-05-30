|
Busby Jacqueline Passed away peacefully on
21 May 2019.
Will be sadly missed.
With all our love
Sharon, Paul, Martina,
David and Emma.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 7th June 2019, 11.45am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
