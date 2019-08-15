|
Wood Jack Jack passed away peacefully after
a long illness on August the 6th, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, and loving father to Christopher & Guy.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday August the 27th, 11:45am, at The Counties Crematorium,
Towcester Road, Northampton,
NN4 9RN. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to
Ann Bonham & Son, Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF Tel: 01604 800553
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 15, 2019