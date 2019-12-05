|
|
|
ANNISON Jack (1932-2019)
Passed away peacefully
11th November 2019 at Crescent House, Northampton.
He was a loving faithful husband to
Iris Rita Annison of 35 years
and in later life, loving partner to Rosamund Eileen Woods.
He is survived by his son Stephen
and daughter Wendy.
The funeral service will be at 11.00am on Tuesday 17th December
at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019