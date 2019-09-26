|
|
|
Bussey Iris Frances Passed away peacefully
in her sleep at her home on
15th September 2019.
Dearly loved and treasured Wife
of the late Robin.
Devoted and loving Mother of Denise, Mother in Law to Gary.
You will live in our hearts forever.
Good night, God bless.
The Funeral Service for Iris will be held on Monday, 30th September 1.15pm at the Church of St Mary & All Saints, Holcot followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 26, 2019