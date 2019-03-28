|
|
|
Wright Irene Passed away on
March 15th 2019 at NGH.
Dear mother to Michael,
David and Linda, nan,
great nan and great great gran.
The dearest Mother,
The kindest friend,
One of the best,
Whom God could lend.
Goodnight, God bless.
Funeral at Milton Crematorium,
April 4th at 11.45.
Afterwards at The BB Old Boys,
St. Andrews Road, Northampton.
Flowers welcome,
donations if desired
for Cynthia Spencer c/o
S E Wilkinson & Son,
30 Grove Road, Northampton,
NN1 3LQ, Tel: 01604 637852
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
