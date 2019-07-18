Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30
The Independent Wesleyan Church
Finedon
HARTLEY On 6th July 2019 at
Kettering General Hospital.
Irene (Rene) ,
aged 98 years, of Finedon.
Beloved Wife of the late Frederick (Ted).
Much loved Mum of Sandra and Melvyn. Dear Mother-in-law of Meryl and the late Tony. Loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
The funeral service will be held at
The Independent Wesleyan Church, Finedon, on Monday 5th August
at 12.30 p.m. followed by a committal
at Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for R.N.I.B. and
Northamptonshire Association for the Blind may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons ,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
