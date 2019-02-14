|
|
|
Southall Ida (Gwen) Passed away peacefully in Burlington Court on 29th January 2019
aged 91 years.
Gwen's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd February 2019, 3.30 pm
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to The Salvation Army, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
