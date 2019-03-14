|
|
|
Thomas Ian John (Dill) Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2019.
Loving husband to Lyn.
Dill's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 27th March at
11.30am at St Lukes Church, Kislingbury followed by interment in
Kislingbury Churchyard.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More