B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
The Church of St John the Baptist
Piddington
Ian Oakenfull

Ian Oakenfull Notice
OAKENFULL Ian Taken from us suddenly
6th July, aged 59.
Loving Brother of
Robin, Gary and Steve.
Brother in Law to
Angela and Abby.
Uncle to Gemma, Christopher,
Ashleigh, Josh, Charlie & Midge.

Larger than life,
lover of life,
always in our hearts,
never to be forgotten.

Our Brother Ian
As kids, we lived together
We fought, we laughed, we cried.
We did not always show the love,
that we all had inside.
We shared our dreams,
our plans and some secrets too.
All the memories we shared,
are what bonds us now to you.
We grew to find we had love,
forever and a day.
It's a love shared by our family,
that will never fade away.
You are our brother not by choice,
but by the nature of your birth.
We could not have chosen a better one,
to share our time on Earth.

Rest in Peace…….'Bro'
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
