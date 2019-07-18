Oakenfull Ian David I love you Ian Oakenfull,

I can't believe you're gone.

Your commitment

never wavered,

10 years we proved them wrong.

Right from the beginning,

you took on quite a few,

you said "we're on this journey

all the kids are coming too."

Your home, your heart, your arms, were always open wide.

You gave a warming hug

to all who stepped inside.

The kitchen is so empty

now you're not in your place.

Your laugh, your strength, your presence will never leave that space.

You enriched my life so much,

you made it what it is.

I must go on without you,

but I'll remember this.

You always reassured me,

if I had cause to fear.

'Do you love me Oakey?'

"I thought I made that clear."

From your loving wife Carlie. Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019