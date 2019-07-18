Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
The Church of St John the Baptist
Piddington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Oakenfull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Oakenfull

Notice Condolences

Ian Oakenfull Notice
Oakenfull Ian David I love you Ian Oakenfull,
I can't believe you're gone.
Your commitment
never wavered,
10 years we proved them wrong.
Right from the beginning,
you took on quite a few,
you said "we're on this journey
all the kids are coming too."
Your home, your heart, your arms, were always open wide.
You gave a warming hug
to all who stepped inside.
The kitchen is so empty
now you're not in your place.
Your laugh, your strength, your presence will never leave that space.
You enriched my life so much,
you made it what it is.
I must go on without you,
but I'll remember this.
You always reassured me,
if I had cause to fear.
'Do you love me Oakey?'
"I thought I made that clear."
From your loving wife Carlie.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.