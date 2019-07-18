Home

B Hollowell & Son (Brafield on the Green, Northampton)
The Birches, 4 - 6 Bedford Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN7 1BD
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
The Church of St John the Baptist
Piddington
Ian Oakenfull Notice
Oakenfull Ian David Passed away suddenly
6th July, aged 59 years.
Dearly loved son of Margaret and John, much loved brother of Robin, Gary and Stephen,
loving brother-in-law
of Angela and Abbi.

" There are no words which can express the tragic loss we feel,
the pain and heartache which is left that only time can heal.
Our Son lives on, in memories of precious moments spent together,
like treasured keepsakes in our heart that will comfort us forever.
Like an eternal shining star,
his light will never dim,
always present, always strong,
just like our love for him.
He will never be forgotten,
but take comfort and believe,
in time the emptiness will fade
and our grief will start to ease."
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 18, 2019
