Oakenfull Ian Sadly passed away suddenly 6th July aged 59 years.
Much loved Husband
to Carlie. Father to James, Stephanie, Matthew and Alexander and Step Father to Ben, Seth, Georgia, Tamar and Jessica. Adored Grandad to Sophie, Flynn and Leighton, Step Grandad to Corben, Marshawl, Taylor, Jessie & Benjamin. Family was foremost to Ian and he also considered his friends family. 'We're going on a journey together and everyone's coming with us'. Gone too soon Oakey. You were a big part of many lives.
Our rock at the toughest of times.

Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
