Edwards Ian (Ex Inspector,
Northamptonshire Police)
Passed away 19th October in the loving care of Cynthia Spencer Hospice
staff following a long illness which
he bore with great courage.
Dearest husband for 50 years of Sue, much loved father of Rachael
and son-in-law Will, adored
grandpa of Sophie and Ellie,
loved by Livvy and Jack.
Funeral at Wellingborough Crematorium, Doddington Road,
11am on Thursday 7th November.
Family flowers only, donations to be split between Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Marie Curie Nursing Care.
Enquiries to Hollowells Funeral Directors 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019